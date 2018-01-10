Catherine Deneuve: 5 Things On The French Actress Condemning #MeToo

Catherine Deneuve along with more than 100 other women, denounced the #MeToo movement and its French equivalent. Here’s what you should know about the actress who disagrees with Time’s Up.

Just a day after the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards that saw a massive show of solidarity for the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up initiative, French actress Catherine Deneuve lent her name to a letter that asserts the movements have repressed sexual expression and freedom. Here are five things you need to know about Catherine:

1. She helped pen a public letter denouncing #MeToo. Catherine joined more than 100 other Frenchwomen to argue against the movement as well as its French equivalent #BalanceTonPorc (“Expose Your Pig.”) “Rape is a crime. But insistent or clumsy flirting is not a crime, nor is gallantry a chauvinist aggression. As a result of the Weinstein affair, there has been a legitimate realization of the sexual violence women experience, particularly in the workplace, where some men abuse their power. It was necessary. But now this liberation of speech has been turned on its head,” the letter, published in the Le Monde newspaper on Jan. 8, said, as translated by The New York Times.

2. She thinks men are being unfairly targeted for sexual misconduct. “This expedited justice already has its victims, men prevented from practicing their profession as punishment, forced to resign, etc., while the only thing they did wrong was touching a knee, trying to steal a kiss, or speaking about ‘intimate’ things at a work dinner, or sending messages with sexual connotations to a woman whose feelings were not mutual,” the letter reads.

3. She defended Roman Polanski. “It’s a case that has been dealt with, it’s a case that has been judged. There have been agreements between Roman Polanski and this woman,” she said on a French television network in March of the director who pleaded guilty in 1977 to having sex with a 13-year-old girl. He has also been accused by two other women of forcing himself on them while they were underage.

4. She signed the Manifesto of the 343. The declaration was signed by 343 women advocating for reproductive rights and admitting to having an abortion when they were illegal in France. It appeared in the French magazine Le Nouvel Observateur on April 5, 1971. Simone de Beauvoir, a famed social theorist, political activist and feminist, wrote the text.

5. She’s an Oscar-nominated actress. She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1993 for her role in the French film Indochine, which won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

