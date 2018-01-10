‘Proud Mary’: 5 Things To Know About Taraji P. Henson’s New Action Movie

Taraji P. Henson proves she’s the ultimate badass in ‘Proud Mary.’ Before the movie hits theaters on Jan. 12, here’s what you need to know!

1. Proud Mary is definitely Taraji P. Henson’s most intense movie yet. You know her as Cookie Lyon on Empire, but you’re going to know Taraji by a different name after watching this movie. Taraji plays Mary, a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston. She faces serious consequences when she meets a young boy and a professional hit goes terribly wrong. From the looks of the trailer, Mary is someone you don’t want to mess with.

2. Her past experience with dance choreography helped her with the fight scenes. Taraji revealed that both her training from Person of Interest and her dance background helped her master those action scenes fast. “Thank God I have training in dance choreography since that’s basically what fight scenes are,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “Instead of five, six, seven, eight, plié, it’s five, six, seven, eight, punch.”

3. The movie features even more of your favorite stars. Proud Mary also stars How To Get Away With Murder hunk Billy Brown, as well as Lethal Weapon icon Danny Glover. Jahi Di’Allo Winston plays the young boy Mary crosses paths with in the film.

4. Taraji wants to send a message with Proud Mary. The action movie stars a black woman over 40, which is, unfortunately, something we don’t see very often. Taraji wants to prove that women deserve the same opportunities as men. “When women get older in this business, they tend to send us out to pastures; meanwhile, you have Liam Neeson, however old he is, still kicking ass in Taken and Denzel Washington, who, at any given drop of a dime, will do an action film,” she told THR. “F**k that. If men can do it, why can’t we? I feel like women get better as we age. Give us the same chances as you give men.” Tell ’em, Taraji!

5. She crashed a Maserati while filming! Working long hours led to the major mishap. She revealed what happened on the Jan. 10 edition of Good Morning America, but she had a good laugh with the GMA co-hosts about it. She said she was just worried about how much the damage was going to cost!

