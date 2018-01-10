The New Diet Coke: Everything To Know About Coca-Cola’s Fruity Redesign

Dreams really do come true! Coca-Cola just launched 4 new Diet Coke fruity flavors and you’re about to fall in love all over again with the tasty drink!

The soda aisle just got a whole lot cooler… and colorful! Diet Coke announced four new flavors on Wednesday, January 10 — Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange and Twisted Mango. And, that’s not all. The company gave its cans a brand new makeover with a taller, thinner, and [in our opinion] easier-to-hold can! But, don’t worry, the brand did not make any changes to its rich and bubbly taste that keeps its loyal customers pulling it off the shelves. The four new flavors feature cool, colorful designs. Each can has a vertical stripe of color — tailored to each flavor [ginger lime/green; twisted mango/yellow; feisty cherry/purple; zesty blood orange]. The new design also contains a visual fruit, which coincides with its flavor.

Coca-Cola spent two years on the relaunch, according to reports, which say the company asked more than 10,000 people for their thoughts and tested 30 recipes. And, it looks like the company was smart about their relaunch, as they targeted a key audience. “Millennials are now thirstier than ever for adventures and new experiences, and we want to be right by their side,” Rafael Acevedo, the group director for Diet Coke in North America said in a statement.“We’re contemporizing the Diet Coke brand and portfolio with sleek packaging and new flavors that are appealing to new audiences.”

Acevedo continued: “Diet Coke is one of the most iconic brands loved by millions of fans in North America. Throughout this relaunch journey, we wanted to be bold, think differently and be innovative in our approach. And most importantly, we wanted to stay true to the essence of Diet Coke while recasting the brand for a new generation.”

The new products are available to the public in two weeks after January 10.

