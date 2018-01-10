Wendy Williams Slams Kylie Jenner Over Plastic Surgery: ‘Your Baby Will Still Look Like The Old You’

Wendy Williams blasted Kylie Jenner on Jan. 10 over her apparent plastic surgery, saying her baby will still look like her original face when born. And, there’s more…

Wendy Williams, 53, put Kylie Jenner, 20, under the microscope during “Hot Topics,” on January 10. Wendy slammed the young star — who is reportedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, 25 — hashing up her admitted lip injections and other apparent plastic surgery procedures. “She’s only 20… Her 20 is more like 35, because she’s grown up on TV in front of us, plus she’s got the mid crisis makeover already,” Wendy said, alluding to Kylie’s reported cosmetic procedures. “Let me tell you something, you can do whatever you want to yourself but the baby is still going to look like the old you, just saying,” Wendy proclaimed.

The talk show host wasn’t done there. She even put in her two cents about Kylie’s boyfriend, and reported baby daddy, Travis Scott. “I don’t think Travis wants to be involved with her anymore, he’s doing his rockstar thing, he’s got money,” Wendy added. “He’s probably like, ‘You’re pregnant, figure it out. I’ll pay child support from afar.'” Did she take it too far? — Tell us what you think!

Although Kylie and Travis have yet to confirm the pregnancy news, the rapper was asked to address the rumors in a recent interview with Billboard Magazine. “I don’t want to talk about that,” he said to the mag, which he covers its January issue. “They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing.” So, there’s that.

The news of Kylie’s pregnancy rocked Hollywood back in September 2016. Since then, Kylie has yet to be seen publicly, having only popped up at family events on social media. She’s even drastically downplayed her social media use; the major catalyst to her explosive fame. Fans were also shocked when she did not appear on the Kardashian family Christmas card. Reports claim Kylie is due in early 2018.

While the Kardashians have been asked to address the reports of Kylie’s pregnancy, they’ve all dodged the inquiries. Instead, they’ve chosen to focus on the Kardashian pregnancies that we do know about — Khloe Kardashian, 33, is expecting her first child with boyfriend and NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 27. Kim Kardashian, 37, and husband, Kanye West, 40, are expecting their third child together, via surrogate.

