‘The X-Files’: An Old Friend Returns With A Dire Warning For Mulder & Scully

‘The X-Files’ returns for a second episode with a fan favorite back to help Mulder and Scully save the world! Find out who in our recap!

Scully and Mulder have seen a ghost. Or, at least a person they thought had been dead for 16 years. Langly is back, one of the Lone Gunmen who used to be Mulder’s righthand weirdo UFO truther friends. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s alive. Langly appears on Mulder’s phone in a grainy, repeating message (like a low rent “help me Obi-Wan, you’re my only hope), asking Mulder, “Am I him? If I am, they know that I know” Huh?

After burglars break into Mulder’s home, where he and Scully are chilling and watching Ramones concert videos, they’re greeted by Russian agents in legit tanks. Uhhh. Scully calls Skinner, and he tells them to surrender. Note that they still don’t know whose side Skinner’s on; the last time they saw him was when he fought with Mulder at the hospital two weeks prior. While they don’t trust Skinner, they trust him enough to meet up when they escape from the agents. He gives them money and off they go.

Knowing that Langely’s out there — somewhere — they head to Arlington Cemetery in DC, where Scully and Skinner buried all three Lone Gunmen in 1994. Langely’s left them breadcrumbs. There’s a medallion with a QR code lodged into a gravestone, and it’s definitely from them. Now, it’s time to crack open the X-Files. FINALLY. That leads them to a pretty college professor who knew Langly well. They had undergone a process in the 90s that promised eternal life. At least, a version of it. After they passed, a simulation of themselves would exist somewhere in the equivalent of the Cloud. That’s where Langly is likely reaching out from. Before she can give Scully and Mulder more information, one of the agents assassinates her. Oops.

Mulder and Scully figure it out anyway while drinking at a diner. They connect with Langly, who tells them about the simulated heaven he’s created for himself. “The Ramones are here, they play every night and they DON’T FIGHT. The New England Patriots are here and they never win!” But despite nobody ever dying, and getting to eat donuts all day, it’s hell disguised. Langly said that they can dream, but they aren’t allowed to have dreams. They’re becoming digital slaves, and an unnamed villain (assuming the Russian agents?) are going to use their knowledge for world domination. He needs Mulder and Scully to destroy the simulation.

Because they’re them, they head to NSA’s Titanpointe building. Fighting ensues, because nothing can be easy for these two. While Mulder gets caught by the Russians, Scully skirts them and shuts down the heaven server thing.

The X-Files airs Tuesdays on Fox at 8:00pm.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of this week’s episode of The X-Files? Let us know!