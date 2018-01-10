Taylor Swift Is Twinning With K-Pop Group Red Velvet In ‘End Game’ & Fans Are Living

Taylor Swift shared a never-before-seen pic from her upcoming ‘End Game’ music video, and K-pop fans are freaking over how she’s wearing the same dress as Red Velvet’s Irene!

Taylor Swift, 27, announced on Jan. 10 that her next music video, “End Game,” would be dropping on Jan. 12, and she shared a new still from the visual. “I wanted to let you know first, the End Game video comes out tomorrow!” Taylor told fans via her official app, The Swift Life. “Gonna be posting a few pictures on here before the trailer premieres on GMA tomorrow,” she added, using the hashtag #EndGameMusicVideo. So exciting! See the new pic below.

Anyway, what we want to know is this: could Tay secretly be the sixth member of K-pop group Red Velvet? As you can see, she’s wearing one of the famous Ashish rainbow-striped sequin dresses from her exclusive Target photo shoot, and fans have pointed out that members of Red Velvet have worn the same dresses in their video for “Peek-A-Boo.” So cute! “That dress [is] serving Peekaboo,” one fan commented.

Both Red Velvet’s video and Tay’s photo shoot dropped in November 2017, so it’s hard to tell who copied who. But great minds think alike, right? Now that Tay’s video is right around the corner, the twinning will be complete!

By the way, Red Velvet’s Wendy has covered “Speak Now” in the past, so it’s only a matter of time before their paths meet. How about a collaboration, ladies?

Taylor Swift to be the 6th member of Red velvet 😂 pic.twitter.com/QxIugFtutz — Chyna Jane (@chynaxxi) December 29, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you pumped for the “End Game” video? Tell us if you’re excited to see Tay serving looks!