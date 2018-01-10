James Franco Breaks Silence On Sexual Misconduct Allegations: The Claims ‘Are Not Accurate’

James Franco finally addressed the sexual misconduct allegations against him, and we’ve got the details on what he had to say.

Whoa! Stephen Colbert, 53, brought some heavy questions to James Franco, 39, on The Late Show on Jan. 9. In his first interview since Franco’s big Golden Globes win and the sexual misconduct allegations that followed it, the host asked him about all of the drama. Especially how he got called out for wearing the Time’s Up button at the event and if he knew the reasons behind the criticism. “I wore it because I do support it. Being in that room that night was powerful. I support change. I support change, I support 50/50 in 2020…I completely believe it it. that’s why I wore it.”

Then he addressed how actress Ally Sheedy, 55, shaded him on Twitter, as she cryptically wrote “James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film/TV business,” following his award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for The Disaster Artist. She then used the sexual abuse and harassment #metoo hashtag about him, writing, “Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table on @goldenglobes #MeToo.” Ally also tweeted, “Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya” before deleting the posts the next day.

Franco said, “There were some things on Twitter I haven’t read them, I’ve head about them. First of all I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy. I directed her in a play off-Broadway and I had nothing but a great time with her. I have total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset, she took the tweet down. I can’t speak for her. I don’t know.” Franco directed her in a 2014 play The Long Shrift.

As for several female Twitter users who made allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against the actor following Ally’s tweets, Franco said that “The others…in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for the things that I’ve done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it whenever I know there’s something wrong. The things I heard on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they haven’t had a voice for so long. I don’t want to shut them down in any way. It’s a good thing and I support it.”

Colbert wasn’t satisfied and asked him about how to have the conversation outside of social media, as in how to reconcile when people have different views of a situation. Franco looked hesitant and incredibly uncomfortable before revealing, “Like I said, the way I live my life, I can’t live it if there’s restitution to me made, I will make it. If I’ve done something wrong I’ll fix it, I have to. I think that’s how it works. I don’t know what else to do. Look, I really don’t have the answers and the whole point of this thing is that we listen. Incredible people were talking that night (at the Globes). I’m here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it’s off. I’m completely willing and I want to.” Wow.

