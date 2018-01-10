Serena Williams Vs. Chrissy Teigen: Who Posts The Cuter Mommy & Me Pics On Instagram?

Instagram is filled with some pretty cute mommy and me duos! Perhaps the most adorable is Serena Williams and Chrissy Teigen with their daughters!

Is there anything cuter than a mommy and me duo!? We don’t think so! What’s even better is when celebrities post these pictures, we just can’t get enough! Popular mommy and me duo Chrissy Teigen, 32, and daughter Luna, 1, are constantly showing off how adorable they are on the ‘Gram. But athlete Serena Williams, 36, and her daughter Alexis, 4 mos., may just be our new mommy and me obsession!

Over the past year and a half, model Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna have posted some epic shots together. Their Halloween costume this year was to die for! Chrissy dressed as Carmen Miranda while Luna was a cute little pineapple, how creative! They’ve captured so many fun memories with each other while they travel to different places as well, Luna is one cultured baby! The two have shared countless play times, fun in the sun, and who can forget matching outfits, amazing!

Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis might be a new mommy and me duo to keep an eye out for! Though baby Alexis is only four month old, the two have already posted so many amazing photos together! We still can’t get over the pics of Serena and her daughter from her wedding to husband Alexis Ohanian, 34, back in November, so cute! We’re also in love with their matching pink track suits Serena posted on Instagram the other day. Total mommy and me GOALS! Serena’s also posted some precious moments with her daughter like feeding her, sharing their first Christmas together, and lots and lots of snuggles! We cannot wait to see what other cute posts Serena and Alexis have planned as she grows older!

Check out the gallery above for more cute mommy and me photos!

HollywoodLifers, which mommy and me duo is your favorite, Chrissy and Luna, or Serena and Alexis? Let us know in the comment section below!