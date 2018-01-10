Utah Jazz star Rodney Hood was so upset with getting ejected from a game that he slapped away a fan’s phone as he stormed off the court. We’ve got the crazy video.

No NBA player likes getting ejected from a game, but the Utah Jazz’s Rodney Hood took things to the next level of pissed off when he slapped a smartphone out of a fan’s hand and threw it to the ground! Hopefully the thing wasn’t completely destroyed because it will show the 25-year-old shooting guard’s furious expression as he was being filmed storming off the court. The man with the device had court side seats and quite a good view of his tantrum so no wonder he was hoping to get it on video!

Kyle Goon, the Salt Lake City Tribune’s sports reporter for the Jazz tweeted out after the incident that, “The fan who had his phone knocked away by Rodney Hood was having a long conversation with some security staff, including Jazz head of security.” Uh oh! Maybe they’ll buy the guy a new phone? This was a pretty big deal for a player to go after a fan, even if it was something as petty as slapping away their phone. There’s already chatter that his childish swipe could lead to a big fine or even a suspension. Any aggression towards fans is highly frowned upon by the league.

Rodney got ejected from the Jan. 10 game against the Washington Wizards after getting assessed two technical fouls. Sadly, he didn’t leave his anger on the paint and now the Twittersphere is blowing up with hilarious comments about his fan phone meltdown. Check out the epic slap and the hilarious comments and GIF’s that have resulted:

That's it, Rodney Hood is a first ballot Hall of Famer after doing this 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f6wLPl8uch — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) January 11, 2018

I'd like Rodney Hood to accompany me to movies from now on, people would get off their damn cell phones real quick. — The Bonus (@The_Bonus_Blog) January 11, 2018

Rodney Hood’s twitter bio says “Reach Your Own Greatness.” He just did it with that slap. https://t.co/K84KC5Eezh — Evan Doherty (@YSportsEvan) January 11, 2018

Spokesperson for Rodney Hood: Rodney has been watching a lot of Nacho Libre lately and he got carried away. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/noe58HYLFp — Schmieg (@Schmieg__) January 11, 2018

Rodney Hood knocking a phone out of a phones hand is petty AF & I am fully here for it. pic.twitter.com/CxLVcFzcdR — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) January 11, 2018

