Robert De Niro Kisses Meryl Streep After He Calls Donald Trump A ‘F**king Idiot’ In Scathing Speech

Robert De Niro honored his old, dear friend Meryl Streep with a kiss and a brutal speech about their common enemy, Donald Trump! Read the speech here!

What better way to honor Meryl Streep than to take a jab at President Donald Trump? Robert De Niro did just that during a rousing and scathing speech at the National Board of Review awards on January 9, while introducing Meryl, who won the award for Best Actress for her role in The Post. Robert and Meryl go way back after starring in four movies together — Deer Hunter, First Man, Marvin’s Room, and Falling in Love — and he knew exactly how to honor her on the special night. That’s why he went all in on insulting the president, whom he’s nicknamed the “jerkoff-in-chief” and a “f**king fool.” Whoa!

“Not even if the volleyball was a stable genius,” Robert said referring to Meryl’s costar Tom Hanks‘ movie Castaway — and President Trump’s insane tweet. “It was fascinating to watch The Post. The story took place nearly 50 years ago, but there are many parallels today obviously. At the time of the story, Donald Trump was suffering from [air quotes] ‘bone spurs.’ Today, the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump. Come on. You know. What are we talking about? This f**king idiot is the president. It’s ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’ — the guy is a f**king fool.

“…Our government today, with the propping [sic] of our baby-in chief — the ‘jerkoff-chief’ I call him — has put the press under siege, ridiculing it though trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies. And again, just like 1971, the press is distinguishing itself with brave, exacting journalism. The movie gave us glimpses of President [Richard] Nixon as delusional, narcissistic, petty, vindictive, nasty, and batsh*t f**king crazy. Ah, the good old days.” Scroll down to read the full transcript of Robert’s speech.

This isn’t Robert’s first time slamming the president. Robert has been a vocal Trump critic, telling our sister site Deadline in August, “if he was smart, he’d be even more dangerous. He’s dangerous as it is.” He’s also said that Trump “sullied the presidency,” and that America under Trump has become a “tragic dumbass comedy.” Yeah, he’s not holding back.

Meryl, of course, has a famous feud with Trump, after taking several brutal jabs at him during a speech at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. She never even mentioned him by name, but it was clear who she was talking about when she decried the lack of funding for the arts in the country, and how it “broke her heart” that foreigners were being locked out of the United States — and that someone who “humiliates” using a public platform was elected. Trump got the message and launched a petty attack back at her, calling her “no talent.” Meryl Streep’s not talented? Okay, sure.

Tonight's full Robert De Niro speech introducing Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review gala, referring to Trump: "This fucking idiot is the president. It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes – the guy is a fucking fool…our baby-in-chief – the "Jerkoff-in-chief" I call him" pic.twitter.com/lVXsSCIpvA — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 10, 2018

