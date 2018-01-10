Congratulations to the happy couple! Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef tied the knot in a lowkey ceremony, and a big shindig is on the way. Here’s what Ricky had to say about it!

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are officially husband and husband, as Ricky confirmed to E! News on Jan. 10. “I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know,” the Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star told the site. So exciting!

“We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear [sic] everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything,” he added. Okay, but is the wedding planning underway yet?! Guess we’ll find out soon! See Ricky and Jwan’s cutest pics here.

The couple, who have 9-year-old twin sons named Matteo and Valentino, started dating in 2016, and became engaged by November that year. “We just got engaged. I’m sweating!” Ricky told fans on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, explaining that he was the one who proposed. “I got on my knees and I took out the little metal box. I just had it in a little velvet pouch and instead of saying, ‘Will you marry me?’ I said, ‘I got you something!’ Bad,” the singer continued. “Then he was like, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘I want to spend my life with you,’ and he was like, ‘What is the question?’ ‘Would you marry me?’ That’s it.” Well, we couldn’t be happier for them!

HollywoodLifers, leave your congrats for Ricky and Jwan in the comments!