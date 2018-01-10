Oprah Winfrey posted jaw-dropping videos of the destruction at her home and the ‘gas fire’ she woke up to after the devastating California mudslides hit. Watch now.

Oprah Winfrey’s Santa Barbara house was one of the homes hit by the deadly California mudslides, just two days after her rousing speech had everyone wondering whether or not she would run for president in 2020. “What a day! Praying for our community again in Santa Barbara,” Oprah, 63, captioned a series of Instagram videos. “Woke up to this blazing gas fire. then swipe left to see how deep the mud is in my backyard. Helicopters rescuing my neighbors. Looking for missing persons. 13 lives lost. #Mudslides.”

The first video Oprah posted shows a jaw-dropping gas fire happening very close to her home. The Los Angeles area was recently hit by devastating wildfires. In the second video, Oprah walks knee-deep in the mud in her backyard. “This is how deep the mud is,” she says. She lifts her phone up and reveals that the “house in the back is gone.” How awful! Oprah also videos a helicopter looming in the sky looking to rescue survivors. The California mudslides have killed at least 13 people so far.

We’re so thankful that Oprah is OK. The former talk show host is reportedly “thinking about” running for president in 2020. If she won, she would become the first female president in U.S. history. Her passionate speech after receiving the esteemed Cecil B. DeMille award at the Jan. 7 Golden Globes was absolutely inspiring. Fans immediately took to Twitter and started begging her to run. President Donald Trump, 71, claims he’s not scared about Oprah running for his seat in the White House, but he should be. Oprah could totally win!

