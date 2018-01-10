Meghan Markle: What Those 3 Rings On Her Right Hand Really Mean

Meghan Markle’s getting attention for jewelry that isn’t her engagement ring from Prince Harry! Find out why the future royal wears three gold rings on her right hand here.

We obsessed over Meghan Markle‘s adorable coat and scarf combo when she visited a radio station with fiancé Prince Harry on January 10. There’s another, subtler part of her ensemble that deserves attention, too. Did you notice that Meghan was not only wearing her huge engagement ring, but three, simple gold bands on her right hand? As it turns out, the placement of the rings actually has significant meaning. Cool, right?

So, as you can see in the photo above, Meghan’s wearing thin, gold bands on her thumb, index finger, and ring finger on her right hand. Citing palmistry (palm reading), Daily Mail says that wearing a ring on her thumb indicates “motivation, control and aggression.” Interesting. Meghan’s definitely motivated, but we’re not sure about the other two! According to “spiritualist interpretation,” those who wear thumb rings include “the girl who is the leader of her pack of friends” and “the controlling wife who loves bossing her husband and kids around.”

Something awesome? The site sources another palmist (again, unnamed), who says that “people who typically wear a ring on their index finger include a freshly appointed king, queen or CEO or a celebrity with millions of fans who is ambitious.” That’s totally fitting for Meghan, a famous actress who’s about to become a royal! Plus, royals like Queen Elizabeth I always wore rings on their index finger. Keeping the tradition in the family, it seems!

As for the gold band on her ring finger — Meghan just likes the way it looks. No special meaning there. She just has good style! You may recall that the first time she rocked the pretty ring it sparked rumors that Harry had gifted her a promise ring. Nah, it’s all just a cute fashion statement.

