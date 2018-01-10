Is Matt Lauer Returning To NBC For Explosive Tell-All Interview With Hoda Kotb? New Report Claims

The ‘Today’ Show is reportedly seeing the return of Matt Lauer! Matt, according to a new report, wants to do a tell-all special with his replacement, Hoda Kotb. Is she game?

Matt Lauer is reportedly in talks with NBC for a tell-all special, during which he’ll tell his side to the sexual misconduct scandal that ended his 20+ year-long career with the network. The once-beloved anchor is reportedly hoping it’ll gain him some much-needed sympathy, according to a Today show insider who spoke to Star magazine. “Matt knows it will take something dramatic to change people’s opinion of him,” the source said. “An interview is probably unwise, but he’s desperate to be back on TV.”

The longtime Today show host was fired from the network on November 20 after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced from multiple women. He was booted off Today without warning, and has since been keeping a low profile. It was recently announced that Today‘s 10:00am anchor, Hoda Kotb, would be permanently replacing him (she had been filling in since his firing). Interestingly, that’s who Matt wants to conduct the interview.

“There’s a reason Matt wants his old chum to do it,” the insider told Star. “He’s hoping she’ll go easy on him. He thinks she’s a soft touch.” Nice try, buddy. Hoda is a seasoned journalist and knows what she’s doing — and what he’s allegedly trying to do. “

Hoda didn’t get where she is by being naive or a pushover,” the source said. “She knows exactly what Matt is up to, and if this interview happens, she’s going to approach him like any other subject of an investigation. Hoda is a woman first, a journalist second, and [being] Matt’s friend is a very, very distant third.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to both Hoda and Matt’s reps for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Matt Lauer will really do a tell-all interview with Hoda Kotb? Let us know!