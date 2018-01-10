‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Gunplay Accused Of Attacking Ex With A Brutal Head Butt

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Gunplay was shockingly accused of allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend by intensely head butting her and we’ve got all the details. Get the facts here!

Yikes! Love & Hip Hop Miami star Gunplay, 38, has been accused of allegedly attacking his stripper ex-girlfriend, Aneka Johnston, after the two had a heated argument that eventually went from verbal to physical, according to a police report obtained by The Blast. The rapper was at The Office strip club in Miami with his current girlfriend, Keyara, on Jan. 1 when the altercation took place, a source told the outlet. Aneka happened to be one of the dancers performing at the club that night and she spoke with Gunplay which led to him waiting in the parking lot until her shift ended and then allegedly attacked her around 3 AM when she came out. Eek! See photos from Love & Hip Hop Hollywood here.

After the alleged attack, it didn’t take long for Aneka to file a police report. There was a “verbal dispute in regards to relationship issues,” according to the report. It also claims that Gunplay “became irate and struck Miss Johnston upon her face with his head.” Aneka drove herself to the hospital after the scary incident and was treated for bruising on her face and neck as well as a scratched cornea, the report further reveals. The Miami police have concluded the investigation and referred Aneka to the Florida State Attorney’s office if she decides to press charges against Gunplay. We’ll definitely be on the lookout to see where this unfortunate incident leads!

Nothing about this situation sounds good for Gunplay but this isn’t the first time a L&HH star has had their fair share of troubles! Hazel-E from the Hollywood version of the VH1 show was in hot water back in Oct. 2017 for expressing some harsh words on social media about the LGBT community. This show’s cast members definitely have no shortage of drama on or off screen but we guess that’s what makes for good television! We hope Gunplay and Aneka’s issues get worked out soon and no one else gets harmed!

