Kylie Jenner Struggling With 25 Lb Weight Gain During Pregnancy: Living On ‘Pasta, Pizza & Ice Cream’
It’s no secret Kylie Jenner’s been in hiding during her pregnancy. HL learned exclusively it’s partly because she’s ‘in shock’ of her drastically changing body!
While Khloe Kardashian, 33, is basking in the spotlight during her pregnancy, Kylie Jenner, 20, is taking the opposite approach. The youngest Kar-Jenner has reportedly barely left her house, as she’s determined to keep her baby news under wraps for as long as possible. But another reason she could be completely avoiding her fans is that she’s apparently BEYOND uncomfortable with her new maternity curves. The fact that she’s gained some weight has not been helping either! Click here to see pics of Kylie’s and Khloe’s post-pregnancy bodies.
Despite some pregnancy challenges though, as we previously reported, Kylie is enjoying her time out of the spotlight. She’s excited for the birth of her baby, which will reportedly happen next month, and she’s also toying with the idea of continuing her new low-key lifestyle as a more permanent thing. “She wants to be out of the spotlight right now, and she just wants to focus on getting ready for the baby,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY revealed to us. “Kylie has even talked about wanting to be out of the public eye permanently, and focusing fully on being a mom and businesswoman.”
