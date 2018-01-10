Kim Kardashian Considering Breastfeeding Baby Once Surrogate Gives Birth

Kim Kardashian has been thinking of breastfeeding once her surrogate gives birth so she can have a special bond with her third baby. Get EXCLUSIVE details!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is definitely looking forward to her baby being born via a surrogate and she’s even considering taking on the role of nourishing the bundle of joy by breastfeeding! “Kim is considering breastfeeding her new baby,” a friend of Kim’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “It’s medically possible for her to do it, there are steps to take, like she’ll have to take hormones and special vitamins, and she’ll have to start pumping before the baby is born. It’s a lot but she’s very open to doing it because she wants the special bond that comes with breastfeeding. She isn’t getting the experience of carrying her baby for nine months so there’s a big motivation for her to at least try this.” It sounds like Kim is ready to fully commit to the experience with her third baby and we think it’s fantastic! See some pics from Kim’s fabulous baby shower here!

While Kim wants to be a part of her baby once its born, she sure has been enjoying not being pregnant during the nine months! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been posting sexier than ever photos that show off her hot bod all over social media and she has never looked more confident than she has lately. Whether she’s out for a casual outing with family or posing for pic at a photo shoot to promote her merchandise, she always seems to know how to look her best!

While Kim’s obviously happy to stay in shape, choosing to not carry her third baby had nothing to do with looking good. Kim admitted to being very sick during her first two pregnancies and even reported that it got dangerous at one point, so her choice to go via surrogate this time around seemed like a smart one! We can’t wait for Kim’s little one to arrive soon and add to the expanding Kardashian/Jenner family!

