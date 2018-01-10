Justin Bieber ‘Inspired’ By Selena Gomez & Their Rekindled Romance: Is He Writing Music About Her?

Justin Bieber is embracing the fact that he and Selena Gomez have reignited their flame and he’s been writing songs about their love! Will he take them to the studio?

Justin Bieber, 23, is feeling pretty good about his rekindled romance with Selena Gomez, 25, and their relationship may end up on some new songs soon! “Justin is super proud and inspired by Selena,” a source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He loves how hard she works at her career, how much she has overcome with her health struggles and he finds motivation in her dedication to her faith. Justin has found such inspiration since reuniting with Selena that he has written a ton of new music about their love. He has not formally recorded anything about her lately but he is excited to get back into the studio asap and pour his heart out on some new tracks.” How exciting! New music about Jelena?! Yes, please! Check out some of Justin and Selena’s hottest pics together here!

We’d love to hear about how Justin feels about Selena this time around. It’s no surprise that their feelings about each other have inspired some of their songs in the past. Who could forget Selena’s heartbreaking Justin-inspired tune, “The Heart Wants What It Wants”? While we love the idea of new songs from one of our favorite couples, we do hope they’re only happy ones! With the way things have been going for the lovebirds, we have a feeling that will be the case!

Justin’s new songs definitely come at an appropriate time since a new year just began! The couple welcomed 2018 on a romantic getaway in Cabo proving that they’re looking to bring their love into a new era. From casual dates at a cafe for breakfast to bike rides in the L.A. sun, these two have never looked happier! We can’t wait to see what will come of their romance in the recording studio and beyond!

HollywoodLifers, do you hope that Justin writes music about Selena? Let us know in the comments below!