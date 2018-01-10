Justin Bieber Unexpectedly Shows Up At A Hotel In Dubai & Fans Are Freaking — Where’s Selena?

OMG! A solo Justin Bieber popped up in Dubai, and fans can’t seem to control their excitement! See the pic and their reactions, here.

We’re only 10 days in to the new year and Justin Bieber, 23, has already traveled the world! The “What Do You Mean” singer has jet-setted to Cabo, Utah and now Dubai! Can we say goals?! Justin surprised fans when he unexpectedly showed up at a hotel in Dubai on Jan. 10. Twitter went crazy with Beliebers demanding to know why the pop star was there. “@justinbieber are you in Dubai plz tell me so I can meet you plz people say that you are here in Dubai and I’m so confused,” one user wrote. Another fan tweeted, “I JUST CAME BACK FROM THE DUBAI AND HE DECIDED TO GO THE SAM EXACT DAY I ARRIVE BACK IN MY COUNTRY IM LEGIT IN TEARS WHY @justinbieber why?!?!”

Justin’s whereabouts were revealed after the Dubai International Hotel shared a photo of Justin with a hotel employee. The photo captioned, “@justinbieber gets a relaxing treatment at Timeless Spa. Our therapists are now official Beliebers,” showed Justin looking extremely relaxed in a vibrant yellow hoodie. Although we can’t help but wonder where Justin will travel to next, we have a more pressing question. Where is Selena Gomez, 25?! And why isn’t she with him?

@justinbieber what are you doing in Dubai 🤔 — Christina 💋 (@Dina921) January 10, 2018

I JUST CAME BACK FROM THE DUBAI AND HE DECIDED TO GO THE SAME EXACT DAY I ARRIVE BACK IN MY COUNTRY😭 IM LEGIT IN TEARS WHY @justinbieber why?!?!😭😭😭😭 — Rabia♡ (@Rabiabiabia) January 10, 2018

JUSTIN BIEBER IS IN DUBAI RN WHAT EVEN. IM GONNA CRY — 𝔰𝔞𝔤𝔦𝔱𝔱𝔞𝔦𝔯𝔢🍓 (@soleiletroses) January 10, 2018

Can @justinbieber stay in Dubai till 12th Jan please 😭 — غٓزل (@classygh) January 10, 2018

Justin appeared to be riding solo to Dubai, which wouldn’t be the first time he took a trip without his love. As we previously mentioned, Justin recently enjoyed an all guys vacation in Utah on Jan 4. He was spotted snowboarding, and even offered to pick up a fan’s hot cocoa tab. How sweet! And in case you’re worrying about Justin and Selena’s relationship due to all his solo trips, no need to fret. We reported earlier that, Justin is feeling so good about his rekindled romance with Selena that he may even be writing songs about their love. How cute is that?!

