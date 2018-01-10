Is Angelina Jolie Dating Filmmaker After Split From Brad Pitt? New Report Claims She’s Found Love

After more than a year since splitting from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has reportedly begun dating again – and she supposedly found her ‘perfect match!’

It’s been nearly a year and a half since Angelina Jolie, 42, called it quits with Brad Pitt, 54, and it seems enough time has passed for the Girl, Interrupted actress to start dating again. It seems that Angie had to travel halfway around the world to find the right man to mend her broken heart, as she’s “smitten” with Cambodian lyricist and filmmaker PraCh Ly, 38, according to OK! magazine. “They’re a perfect match,” one insider tells the publication. “Their connection is becoming stronger by the day. It’s just what Angie needs.”

“Angie hasn’t let anyone new into her life in a long time,” the insider adds, “but when she falls, she falls hard.” Angie met PraCh through her friend, Loung Ung, 47. While Angie was shooting the film adaptation of Loung’s novel, First They Killed My Father, in Cambodia, it was she who reportedly introduced Angie to PraCh. Since then, the two have hit it off, with OK! reporting that PraCh has been hanging with Angie’s kids at her Los Feliz estate, while they have toured temples and markets in the Cambodia Town section of Long Beach. PraCh has also connected with Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 16, the Cambodian child Angie adopted in 2003. PraCh has reportedly offered to help Maddox lean Khmer, the Cambodia language. He’s “really taken [Maddox] under his wing,” the insider tells OK!. “They have a bond.”

PraCh escaped Cambodia with his family when he was young, growing up in Long Beach, California, according to Asia Society. “In Long Beach, we lived in an apartment complex in the projects on 69th and Long Beach Boulevard. There were at least 30 Cambodian families, and I was raised on welfare.” he said. When he began his music career in 2000, he focused his lyrics on the war-crime trials of Khmer Rouge leaders, per LA Weekly. “At one point, the Cambodian government banned the songs from [his album, Dalama: The End’n Is Just The Beginn’n] from the radio because it was ‘too controversial.'”

“So the people went out, bought it, and played it at home and in clubs. The government couldn’t stop the people,” he added. PraCh’s music conveys “messages of revolt when played on underground radio stations in Cambodia.” He shifted his focus away from music to film. “I’m also working on some film projects,” he said in 2015. “Caylee So and I co-wrote two feature films together. The script is done, and we’re now trying to get one financed before the end of the year.” He is listed as the Festival Director for the Cambodia Town Film Festival, and has been involved in Cambodian community events. It seems he may have also helped Angie find love again.

