How To Solve Your Winter Skin Issues — Expert Advice For Dry Skin, Eczema & More

Dry, itchy skin is the WORST, and it’s so hard to heal in the winter. Read these expert tips to soothe your winter skin fast!

NYC dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “During the winter months, the skin contains more moisture than the air, causing the dry, cold air to leech the moisture from the skin and leave it looking and feeling dry and dull. Staying inside isn’t the answer, though, because radiators use dry heat to warm homes, pulling additional moisture from the skin. To replenish that moisture and help relieve dry skin, slather on a rich emollient like CeraVe Moisturizing Cream. Hands especially take a beating during the winter months, and people who wash their hands frequently suffer even more, so I recommend CeraVe Healing Ointment to prevent against and heal cracked, dry hands.

Your in-shower routine is just as important as your out-of-shower routine! “To ensure that your wintertime moisturizers penetrate and work well, clearing away dead skin cells and product residue is a must, so it’s important to incorporate gentle exfoliation to optimize the skin’s moisturization,” Dr. Henry says. “Also, avoid taking long, hot showers or baths, which can strip moisture from skin, despite how nice it may feel. Try to stick with lukewarm water and keep showers to under 10 minutes in order to avoid drying out skin further.”

DRY SKIN ON YOUR FACE: Medical Aesthetician, Melanin Expert, and Urban Skin Rx clinical skincare line and Urban Skin Solutions Medical Spa founder Rachel Roff says: “Look for skincare products that contain ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid — a moisture binding molecule that is 100% natural and does wonders for not only helping your skin to lock in moisture but also increases collagen formation leading to younger, firmer looking skin. I also like Hyaluronic Acid because it doesn’t clog pores so it’s great for even oily skin. Check out our Urban Skin Rx Hydrafirm Serum with Hyaluronic Acid for extreme hydration for all skin types.”

