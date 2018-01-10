9 Foods That Helped Khloe Kardashian Lose Weight (Rice! Potatoes! Meat!) From Her Nutritionist

There are a bunch of fatty, yummy foods that Khloe Kardashian’s nutritionist recommends to get fit and healthy — see what they are below!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has transformed her life thanks to a healthy diet and fitness plan. Her nutritionist says losing weight is 80 percent about the food you eat — basically, all that gym time is a waste if you’re not fueling correctly. But you can still eat yummy foods, like carbs!, and lose weight. Khloe wrote on her app: “There are so many crazy diets out there, it’s sometimes hard to know what’s actually healthy and what’s just a fad. Below, my nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, covers the nine foods to eat in order to maintain a healthy and balanced diet. Plus, they’re all covered in his daily meal plan!”

DARK GREEN LEAFY VEGETABLES — “High-iron vegetables are a MUST to stay healthy. The iron content of foods like asparagus, spinach, kale and rapini will increase the oxygen in your red blood cells, which will increase your endurance when working out and provide you with consistent energy. Iron is an important mineral of the body because it’s responsible for the transportation of oxygen. Women are more prone to iron deficiency than men — and while you may be consuming enough iron, you might not be absorbing enough of it. These veggies will help you with that!”

SINGLE INGREDIENT STARCHES — “Examples of single-ingredient starches are potatoes, rice or brown rice (yes, both!), yams or sweet potatoes (and yes, they are different!), oatmeal, oat flakes, quinoa and lentils. These are your energy-source friends, many of which have anti-inflammatory benefits as well! Avoid multi-ingredient starches, like breads (even whole wheat), muffins and bagels—all of which contain yeast, mold and gluten. They are highly inflammatory, reduce metabolic efficiency, stimulate food sensitivities and slow digestion.”

LEAN RED MEAT — “Eating lean red meats, like filet mignon or flank steak, especially in the evening will provide a huge boost in energy the following day for early morning training. Red meat is also a source of iron that will increase hematocrit levels (the percentage of red blood cells in your blood), resulting in improved endurance capacity for your cardio training sessions.”

FRESH FRUIT — “One piece of fresh fruit — or one cup of fruit — is approximately 100 calories of fructose (sugar) which is an essential component in getting enough energy from your diet. Fruits differ in fiber, water and antioxidant content, but generally the darker the fruit, the better—however, all are great choices for your metabolism, immunity and energy.”

FATTY FISH — “When you consume fish that are high in fat (like salmon, black cod, arctic char and sea bass) at night, you increase your intake of omega fatty acids, which helps with deeper sleep, increased growth-hormone release and a reduction of inflammation.”

WATER — “Water is essential for humans to survive. When we don’t get enough of it, our body and health can suffer. The general rule of thumb for an inactive lifestyle is to consume half an ounce of water per one pound of body weight daily (so if you weigh 130 pounds, you should drink at least 65 ounces). For an active lifestyle, drink up to one ounce of water per one pound of body weight. My definition of water is that fish must be able to swim in it — so, no sparkling, mineral or tonic water. Just plain old water!”

WHOLE EGGS — “Eggs are one of the most protein-rich natural foods, giving you approximately 70 to 90 calories of healthy fat and protein. The great thing about eggs is that they’re transportable and can be prepared in a number of different ways, from poached to scrambled to sunny-side up.”

POULTRY — “Lean meats like chicken and turkey breast are a great source of protein for tissue repair. It is important that you prepare your protein correctly, though — no frying and make sure that all of the skin is off before cooking. Instead, try broiling, grilling, poaching, steaming or baking. You can use dry rubs and spices for variety!”

NUTS — “Not only do tree nuts like almonds, walnuts and cashews offer an incredible source of energy and protein, but studies show that the heart-healthy legumes also help keep your cholesterol down, lower levels of heart disease-causing inflammation, improve the health of your artery lining and reduce your risk of developing blood clots that can lead to a heart attack.”

HollywoodLifers, will you indulge in these foods that Khloe Kardashian eats?