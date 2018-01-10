Corey Feldman Accused Of Sexual Battery Amid War With Alleged Child Molesters

Uh-oh. Looks like Corey Feldman’s mission to bring down Hollywood’s sexual predators just took a turn for the worst. He is now being accused of sexual battery.

Corey Feldman‘s been on a mission throughout 2017 and beyond to shine a light on the alleged child molesters of the Hollywood. However, his noble crusade has just been sidetracked because the former child star is now facing some accusations of his own. An unnamed woman filed a police report in LA on Monday, Jan. 8, claiming the Goonies star grabbed her butt some time last year, according to TMZ. The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division will be investigating the accusations. Unlike the vast majority of claims that have circulated in recent days regarding disgraced Hollywood power players, this alleged incident is recent enough to fall under the statute of limitations. Head here for more images of Corey.

Corey’s rep offered the outlet a response, stating the actor and singer “vehemently denies these egregious claims.” As the likes of Harvey Weinstein, 65, and Kevin Spacey, 58, were accused of behavior ranging from sexual harassment to sexual assault in 2017, Corey stepped forward to allege that he was molested when was a minor by actor Jon Grissom. “This guy, on his Myspace page and his Facebook page, has pictures of me and Corey Haim. He still taunts it, flaunts it,” he told Dr. Oz on Nov. 2, 2017. Afterwards, he actually called the police on air to file a report. “I want to get them the names of everybody. And I told them that. I said, ‘Look I’m gonna give you the names of everybody I have any knowledge of and I’d like you start putting on the pressure on all of them.'”

He also began crowdfunding a documentary in which claims he will shine a light on all the abuses he suffered as a child. “In his book, Coreyography, Corey describes what happened but it isn’t clear who exactly the predators are. The best way, he feels, in order to tell the whole story, is for Corey to come forward in the form of a film about his life,” the film’s Indiegogo page reads. It raised $273,151 before closing.

