Chrissy Teigen Mom-Shamed For Seemingly Harmless Playdate Moment Caught On Instagram

Uh-oh! Clap-back Queen Chrissy Teigen is getting slammed for posting an Instagram of her daughter’s playdate. Why? Fans are saying Luna is in danger! See the pic here!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, had no idea that posting an innocent photo with her daughter Luna Stephens, 1, would get her in such hot water! The Instagram photo, which shows Chrissy and Luna having fun on a playground slide, caused many fans to question her parenting. One fan in particular commented, “Just a heads up that this can break your little one’s leg! I have three friends who have had this happen!” Who knew holding a child on a slide could be so dangerous? A different user chimed in with, “OMG this makes me cringe after seeing a friend go down the slide like this with their baby and seeing the baby’s leg break!” Ouch! Thank God Luna is okay.

Fortunately for Chrissy, a lot of people came to her defense. “In 2018 can we stop policing women and telling them how to raise their kids? Would you appreciate it if someone approached you in public and consistently critiqued you on how you were parenting your child,” a user asked. We couldn’t agree more! Another Instagrammer said, “I don’t know how or why this ended up on my Instagram, but I saw a picture of a beautiful, fashionable mom going down the slide with her equally beautiful and fashionable daughter and thought it was adorable. I can’t wrap my head around these comments chastising her; they make no sense.”

We’re sure that Chrissy isn’t the only parent who has done this! After all, the slide was no more than 3 feet long. Nevertheless, you learn something new everyday and today that is: be careful when holding children on a playground slide!

