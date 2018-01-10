Celina Powell Trolls Offset: Shares Ultrasound Grab In Comparison To His Childhood Photo

Celina Powell continues to claim Offset is the father of her unborn child. She posted an ultrasound photo, which she placed side-by-side his childhood photo to prove her point.

Do you see the resemblance? — As you may know, Offset, 26 — who is engaged to rapper, Cardi B, 25 — is in the midst of an alleged cheating scandal. A woman by the name of Celina Powell has come forward to claim the Migos rapper is the father of her unborn child. After demanding that he take a DNA test, Powell is taking her argument a step further by posting this ultrasound photo [as seen below], with Offset’s childhood photo next to it. Powell tagged Offset in the now removed photo with the caption, “You still denying the baby or nah???” To be clear, this is the second ultrasound photo Powell has shared.

HollywoodLife.com reached out to Powell after the photo was removed, to which she responded, “I didn’t delete it lol. I’m just at a meeting and I can’t keep up with the comments, so I just archived it until I’m home and can block all the dumb ass fake profiles.” As for her reasoning behind the photo? — Powell added, “I think my baby looks exactly like him and he needs to take this DNA test and stop being up Cardi’s ass so much.”

Powell came forward with her claim that Offset is the father of her unborn baby on December 28. At the same time she went public, Offset was already embroiled in other cheating scandals, with some involving multiple alleged sex tapes. Offset quickly denied Powell’s claims and his lawyer[s] served her with a cease and desist letter. Powell, who told us her pregnancy is going well, gave her thoughts on the letter. “I’m not to worried about it,” she told us, adding, “Honestly because once the baby’s born he will see that she looks just like him.”

The cease and desist letter apparently demands that Powell stop claiming Offset is father of her child. The letter also contains claims that Powell was trying to extort Offset for $50K. Powell has since fired back telling us, “I called his lawyer three times and I emailed him back that I’m not doing that if he doesn’t take a DNA test. I said if he does the DNA, I’ll never post about him again and he didn’t reply so…” she said. “I hope they finally break up so I can do this DNA test,” Powell added about Offset’s relationship with his fiancée Cardi B. The two became engaged back in October 2017. Cardi has yet to address Powell’s claims.

Powell formerly told HollywoodLife.com that she is “1000%” positive that Offset is the father of her baby, saying she and the rapper met back in February 2017 at a music festival. “I have known about the pregnancy for several months now, I am almost in my third trimester,” she said. “I’m not that big but I’m almost 6 months.”

HollywoodLifers, what’re your thoughts about Offset’s relationship drama? Do you think him and Cardi will make it through all of this?