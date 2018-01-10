Carrie Underwood Reportedly A ‘Wreck’ After Accident: Having Trouble ‘Looking In A Mirror’

Carrie Underwood is reportedly an ’emotional wreck’ after her brutal accident, which left her with a broken wrist and facial injuries. Go inside her alleged struggles.

Carrie Underwood, 34, is reportedly mentally and physically on the mend after her brutal accident, where she fell outside her home in November 2017. “Carrie has been having nightmares,” since the accident, which was an “emotional rollercoaster,” a source tells Life & Style magazine. “She hates looking in the mirror. She’s felt like she was losing it. She’s been total wreck.” A separate friend tells the mag, “Carrie has gone through hell,” adding that she is “still very afraid she might never be back to her old self again.”

Two members of Carrie’s inner circle, according to the report, claim the timing of her accident is suspicious. While Carrie’s rep said in a statement that her accident occured on a Friday night, the friends claim to the mag that it happened in the morning. As for her medical care? — The singer reportedly underwent two reconstructive surgeries after the fall. However, when she opened up to fans about her journey to recovery, Carrie did not mention reconstructive surgery. The source added: “Carrie has been hiding ever since her accident. She’s been afraid to reveal what she looks like. But she’s hopeful she will eventually feel secure enough to show her face.”

As you may know, Carrie’s brutal fall left her with a broken wrist, which required surgery, as well as facial injuries, which she revealed required 40-50 stitches. Carrie warned fans on social media that as she is still healing, she may not quite look the same when everything is said and done. “I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful,” she shared with fans.

Carrie also said she will get back in front of the camera when she is ready. And, fans got some good news when she was actually photographed on December 10, 2017, with reality star Adrienne Gang, who snapped a photo with Carrie after working out next to her. In the snap [as seen below] Carrie had a brace on her left arm, but her facial scars were not visible. The photo was taken just one month and two days after the fall. Carrie has since confirmed that she is back in the studio after her brutal accident.

