Cardi B is putting out the awful message for women that she puts up with Offset’s alleged cheating escapades because he gave her a big diamond engagement ring.

Well this is about the least empowering thing we’ve heard from a woman in a long time. Cardi B, 25, apparently is totally fine being a doormat to fiance Offset, 26, just because he gave her a massive diamond ring. Since their Oct. 2017 engagement, he’s had two alleged sex tapes with different women drop, as well as Celina Powell claiming the Migos member got her pregnant. It’s all fine in good in Cardiville because in a new interview she excused away being pissed at him because of the eight carat rock on her hand!

The former Love and Hip Hop star told Beats 1’s Julie Adenuga that “Yesterday I did a love song and while I was doing the verse I just kept thinking about a couple of months back when me and [scrunches her mouth to hint Offset] wasn’t on really good terms so I was getting really pissed off and really emotional and then I was like ‘who cares, I got a ring’. Ya know what I mean?” Ugh! Cardi is talented and has the world in the palm of her hands…it sad that she’s totally okay looking the other way because Offset put a ring on her.

Mind you this isn’t the first time Cardi has helped set feminism back by decades. In a New Year’s Eve concert in New York City, she told her audience that in 2018 if you don’t have a job, or you aren’t in school: you should get a sugar daddy. Umm, NO! That’s basically prostitution without walking the streets and the worst possible message she could send to her young female fans.

It was especially unnerving as she vowed just one month before in November of 2017 to be a better role model. In an Instagram video she said “I realized, after Halloween, a lot of little girls, they be looking up to me.” She continued with, “They love me and I’m thinking to myself, like, Yo, I really need to be a better example.” Well, telling young women go out and find and old rich man to have sex with in exchange for a spoiled life doesn’t fit the bill. Neither does turning a blind eye to her fiance’s bad behavior just because he put a massive diamond on her hand. Be better than that Cardi!

