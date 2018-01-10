Cardi B Facing ‘Biggest Decision Of Her Life:’ ‘Forgive Or Dump’ Offset After Cheating Scandal

Poor Cardi B! Amidst the drama with Offset, she’s struggling to make the right choice: should she stay or should she go?!

“Cardi B has major anxiety as she faces an extremely tense and sensitive point in her relationship with Offset,” a source close to the 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “The stakes are high for Cardi because she knows whatever she decides to do next — forgive or dump Offset — will have a major impact on her life.”

"Cardi B has major anxiety as she faces an extremely tense and sensitive point in her relationship with Offset," a source close to the 25-year-old "Bodak Yellow" rapper tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. "The stakes are high for Cardi because she knows whatever she decides to do next — forgive or dump Offset — will have a major impact on her life."

Her friends and family have been relentlessly advising Cardi on what to do," the insider shares. "While no one, not even Cardi, is entirely clear on how much cheating Offset may or may not have done, pals are encouraging Cardi to end the engagement." Cardi has been airing some of her thought process on Twitter, interacting with fans and hinting that she might end things with the Migos star.

On the other hand, some of Cardi's inner circle is suggesting she give him another shot! "Others close to her are more sympathetic to what she is enduring with the man she loves," the insider says. "Cardi thought she was going to spend the rest of her life with this man and raise a family with him, so she can't just [easily walk away.] Either way, she can't stop thinking about what's shaping up to be the biggest decision of her life." We'll keep you posted!

