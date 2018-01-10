Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Large Baby Bump In Sexy Thong Bikini — New Pics

Candice Swanepoel put her baby bump & body on full display during a Brazil beach day, and of course her new curves looked gorgeous! See the revealing pics here.

While getting her tan on in Brazil, pregnant Candice Swanepoel, 29, proudly flaunted her bare baby bump in a tiny swimsuit that not only showed off her growing belly, but also put her amazingly toned figure on display! The Victoria’s Secret model was with fellow model Doutzen Kroes, 32, and she was positively glowing from head to toe during their Jan. 9 day in the sun. Candice’s bikini featured a sweet colorful print and was strapless with multiple strings connecting in the back. There’s no question Candice is a gorgeous mama-to-be! Click here to see pics of celeb moms showing off their bare baby bumps.

Doutzen too had on a skimpy bikini as she cozied up to her DJ husband Sunnery James, 38. While Candice appeared solo in the pics, her fiancé Hermann Nicoli and their baby son Anacan, 1, nowhere to be found, the model seemed carefree and happy — enjoying her vacay time with friends. Candice gave birth to Anacan in October 2016, and just over a year later, she announced she and Hermann were expecting once again. Already though, the blonde beauty’s bump seems to have doubled in size since she first revealed her pregnancy last month. And while Candice hasn’t shared her due date yet, if it goes anything like Anacan’s birth, she’ll be doing it completely drug free!

“I think society has made women afraid of giving [birth naturally], but it’s totally doable if you prepare yourself in the right way,” she told People magazine in August. She also famously got her post-baby bod back super quickly, and even walked in this past year’s VS runway show in November. “I was actually surprised how quickly the body can go back. We’re amazing creatures,” she said to the mag. “Definitely [at] the three- [or] four-month mark, I was like, ‘Oh, is it ever going back?’ I just think taking care of the baby [helps]. Breastfeeding also helps.”

Either way, Candice certainly seems to be doing something right, as she currently looks amazing! We’re so excited to meet her newest addition later this year, and can’t wait to find out more details.

