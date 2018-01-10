BTS totally slayed at the Golden Disc Awards with a performance of ‘Spring Day’ that will make your whole week. Watch a snippet of the epic performance now!

Has there been a BTS performance that has been less than perfect? Nope! BTS hit the stage at the 2018 Golden Disc Awards to sing their hit “Spring Day.” As usual, their voices sounded amazing. This performance left us wanting more! We need BTS to perform all day, every day. The boys took home the Digital Bonsang award for “Spring Day” during the ceremony. The Golden Disc Awards are presented by Music Industry Association of Korea for outstanding musical achievements in South Korea.

This is BTS’s world, and we’re just living in it. The K-pop band has become an international sensation. BTS became the first K-pop group to perform at the American Music Awards and on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Their performances of “DNA” was nothing short of PERFECT! Seriously, those dance moves? Epic. If anyone had any doubts about BTS’s popularity, they were the most-tweeted-about celebrities of 2017. Mic drop.

HollywoodLife.com chatted EXCLUSIVELY with BTS at the AMAs about their upcoming music and their biggest inspiration. They revealed they would love to collaborate with Shawn Mendes someday and said “more music will come out really soon.” BTS is making dreams come true one interview at a time. As for the boy band they look up to most… it’s NSYNC! The boys of BTS are just adorable. We can’t get enough of them! They’re gearing up for a world tour in 2018, and you know everyone‘s going to want tickets.

