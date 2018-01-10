Inside Brad Pitt’s Very Private Life With His Kids After Angelina Jolie — All The New Details

Brad Pitt has been taking dad duty seriously since his split from Angelina Jolie. Here are all the newest details about his private life with his kids.

Brad Pitt, 54, isn’t letting his divorce from Angelina Jolie, 42, stop him from being a great dad to their six kids, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, Knox, 9, and Vivienne, 9. Now that Brad and Angie live “just down the street” from each other, the Fight Club star has been able to see his kids a few times a week, even though he’d “definitely like to spend more time with them than he does,” a source told Us Weekly. But when he does have time with his children, he “prefers to keep things very private and safe,” the source added, noting that he doesn’t go out with his children often. “He wants to protect the kids as much as possible and not open them up to public scrutiny.”

While living close to his ex might suggest that they see each other frequently, that isn’t really the case. “It’s never Brad or Angie that does the handoff. It’s always the bodyguards and nannies,” the insider said. But the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars have been working together to figure out a permanent custody agreement. “They’ve been deliberately keeping things quiet in the best interest of the kids,” a second source told the magazine. “They’re hoping the new year will continue in the right direction for the whole family.”

The Troy star has become somewhat of a homebody since separating from Angelina in Sept. 2016. He now “lives a quiet life and spends a lot of time at his home,” the source said. “It’s his sanctuary and just being there is where he finds peace… He has projects around the house and is always making things or changing things around.”

But the Oscar-winner has also been focusing on his professional and personal life. “He works out of an office several times a week and takes meetings to discuss projects,” the source said. He also reportedly attends therapy “every week” because he is “interested in learning and bettering himself as a man and a father. We can respect that! He also “visits galleries and goes to a lot of concerts” as well as reconnected with old friends David Fincher and Jean Black. Of course, being separated means he can branch out in his romantic life as well, which the 12 Years A Slave actor is keenly aware of: “He’s open to dating,” the source said. But he “hasn’t found anyone he is really interested in.” It sounds like Brad’s been doing well! We can’t wait to see how he continues to grow as a person and father in 2018.

