Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie ‘At War’ Over Conflicting Parenting Styles: It Was A ‘Reason Behind Their Divorce’

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have not been agreeing when it comes to the way they want to parent their kids and it's causing a lot of friction.

Brad Pitt, 54, and Angelina Jolie, 42, may share six kids together but their different parenting styles are causing major friction between the two former lovebirds! “Brad and Angelina have been at war over how to raise their many children,” a source close to the family shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “Angelina continues to drag the kids to red carpets, award shows, and extravagant trips around the world while Brad has been doing the opposite. While Angelina treats the children like her best friends and takes them on dates to her award show appearances, Brad has been trying to instill in his children the wholesome, humble, midwest values he grew up learning.” Since Brad and Angelina come from different backgrounds, this totally makes sense but it’s still hard to imagine Brad and Angelina on the outs since we though their relationship was destined to last! See some pics of Brad and the kids here!

Brad and Angelina’s problems have been making headlines more and more lately, especially after Angelina brought their 14-year-old son Pax as her date to the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7. “Everytime Brad sees another picture in the press of Angelina and the kids, he quietly fumes while and he doubles his energy to provide the children with a quiet, peaceful, normal life,” the source continued. “There opposite opinions on raising their children, in and out of the spotlight, is a big reason behind their divorce and it is why the former power couple are still at war today.”

In addition the Globes, Angelina brought daughters Shiloh, 11, and Zahara, 13, to a New York City awards gala on Jan. 9. Shiloh had her arm in a sling after recently suffering an injury while snowboarding but she still looked to be in good spirits. We can understand why Brad would be worried and want to protect his kids since they are some of the most recognized in the industry! Despite all the issues the family’s been having, we do have hope Brad and Angelina can work things out and find a way to balance their different parenting styles soon!

