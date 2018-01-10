5 Things You Need Now Under $50 To Help You Lose Weight Quick In 2018

Losing weight doesn’t have to cost a fortune. In fact, some of the best equipment is small and super affordable! See what you need for 2018 below!

If losing weight is one of your New Year’s resolutions, then you must read this! It always helps to get some new gear when you’re trying to get excited about something. But you don’t need a ton of stuff or a fancy gym to get fit. I did have the privilege of working out with a personal trainer at The Dogpound, a trendy NYC gym where a lot of Victoria’s Secret models train, and the trainer told me that it’s 80 percent about your diet, and 20 percent about your fitness plan. Eating healthy can still be delicious, and can include satisfying foods like fish, nuts, rice, and potatoes. See what Khloe Kardashian eats here.

But working out and staying strong is still super important for heart health, your bones, etc, so pick up a few key things and you’re good to go. First, a jump rope. VS Angel Adriana Lima jumps rope for an insane cardio workout in a short amount of time. Next, resistance bands. Put a band around your ankles and do side squats back and forth in your room. Sounds simple, but it’s so hard! I like TheraBands — they have a ton of bands and loops that make training more challenging. Olympian Lindsey Vonn uses their line, too! Getting some fun and trendy, but affordable, workout gear, like Demi Lovato’s Fabletics line, or Julianne Hough’s MPG Sport collection will motivate you to look super cute at the gym! Adriana also loves boxing, and you can shadow box at home without ANY equipment. Learn the basic 6 punches on the Rumble Boxing website, and if you’re in NYC, take a class with founding trainer Rob Sulaver — he’s the best!

Stores like T.J. Maxx have a TON of athletic equipment like foam rollers, yoga blocks, headphones, sneakers, and clothing by brands like Reebok, Under Armour, Adidas, New Balance, and more! A lot of it is HALF the retail price! Fitness store SIX:02 is having an AMAZING sale right now with over 500 items from Nike, Beyonce’s Ivy Park, Puma and more under $25!

