Bella Hadid Reportedly Dating Kendall’s Ex Jordan Clarkson: Is She Over The Weeknd For Good?

A hot new couple is brewing! Bella Hadid, 21, and Kendall Jenner‘s ex-boyfriend, Jordan Clarkson, 25, have reportedly been hanging out and hooking up over the past few weeks! The model joined the Los Angeles Lakers player with his teammate Brandon Ingram, Hailey Baldwin, Camila Morrone, Justine Skye, and others for a night at Zuma in New York City after a Lakers and New York Knicks game on Dec. 12, according to an insider who spoke with US Weekly. “It was a big crew,” an onlooker told the outlet. “And they were in a private room.” The new duo have also been spending a lot of time alone. “They’ve been hanging out the past few weeks,” the insider said. Check out some of Bella’s hottest pics here!

The new dating news comes shortly after there were reports that Bella was getting cozy again with her ex The Weeknd, 27, after he and Selena Gomez, 25, broke up. The two have quite a history together and the cause of their break up was thought to be because of the strain of their busy schedules, so there was speculation that they may end up dating again. With these recent reports, it looks like Bella very well may be moving on from her past for good and welcoming in a new beau!

In addition to The Weeknd, Bella has also been seen with Drake, 31, which has also speculated dating rumors. No matter who she ends up with, it looks like Bella has been enjoying her freedom as a single woman and choosing her next romances wisely! We say all the more power to her!

