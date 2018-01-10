Andrew Jones, 20, Diagnosed With Leukemia & Teammates Send Love To Texas B-ball Star

With a heavy heart, Andrew Jones, a Texas Longhorns basketball star, announced he has leukemia. His teammates quickly rallied around AJ1, sending him love and support.

The world of college basketball took a heavy hit on Jan. 10, after Andrew Jones, a 20-year-old Texas Longhorns sophomore announced that he had leukemia. “After undergoing a number of tests and evaluations over the past week, Andrew has been diagnosed with leukemia,” Andrew’s family said in a statement released through the school’s Twitter, per the Washington Post. “He has begun treatments, and we hope everyone will keep him in your thoughts and prayers. This is obviously a difficult situation for our family, and we hope everyone will respect our privacy at this time.”

Andrew had missed five of the University of Texas’s past seven games. Now, fans know why. This utterly heartbreaking revelation was met with love and support from Andrew’s fellow teammates. “Speaking for our entire team & staff,” UT coach Shaka Smart, 40, said via the team’s Twitter, “we love Andrew & will do everything we can to support his family and help him get back to health. I want to thank everyone for being respectful of the privacy that the Jones family needs at this time.”

“Get Well Soon Brother!” Kerwin Roach II tweeted, while Matt Coleman said that after Andrew Jones beats leukemia, he’s going to “have one hell of a story to tell.” Similarly, Joe Schwartz tweeted love towards his teammate as he begins what is quite literally the fight for his life.

Andrew was considered a legit NBA prospect, according to CBS Sports. He led the Longhorns in scoring with 15.3 points per game, shooting for a team-high 46.3 percent from the three-point range. He went down with a broke right wrist on Dec. 5, returning in a limited capacity on Dec. 29, but was out with “some type of sickness.” The 6-foot-4 superstar considered entering the NBA drafter after his first season with the Longhorns, but that dream will have to wait until he gets better.

Get Well Soon Brother!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oh84Cs0JA5 — Kerwin Roach II (@KLR_doce) January 10, 2018

AJ1 🖤 gone have one hell of a story to tell ! — Clifford🖤 (@mattcoleman2_) January 10, 2018

AJ1🖤 — Eric Davis Jr (@EDJ10_) January 10, 2018

AJ1🖤 — Royce Hamm (@R0v_ce1) January 10, 2018

I hope everyone will have Andrew Jones and his family in their thoughts & prayers. He’s in a battle and needs all of our support. https://t.co/Wn5Vsm60A6 — Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) January 10, 2018

Stay focus and let God’s plan for me take its course. Patience’s 🙇🏾‍♂️ — Andrew Jones (@DrewdotCash) January 2, 2018

We know Andrew’s a fighter with a strong family & our thoughts, prayers and support are fully behind them,” Chris Del Conte, the Vice President and Athletics Director of the University of Texas, said via the team’s twitter. “At @UTAustin, we will do everything in our power to provide all of the resources we can to assist Andrew and his family.” At least Andrew knows that when he goes into this battle, he won’t be alone and he’ll have every single Longhorn fan behind him.

Our thoughts are with Andrew during this time and we look forward to seeing him beat this.