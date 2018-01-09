NY Student, 22, Gets 8 Years In Prison For Suffocating Baby To Death After Hiding Her Pregnancy

After keeping her pregnancy a secret, a college student killed her baby daughter immediately after giving birth! She admitted to doing it, but only got 8 yrs. behind bars.

Sharon Seudat, 22, a Long Island college student, confessed to smothering her newborn daughter back in March 2016. After nearly two years, she finally received her sentencing on Jan. 8 and will be locked in prison for eight years, reports ABC News. If this doesn’t sound like much jail time for killing a child, it isn’t. Turns out, Sharon could have faced 25 years to life in prison if she were convicted of murder at trial. What happened was, Sharon instead pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

“I’m sorry for what happened and thank you to the court,” Sharon tearfully told State Supreme Court Justice Angelo Delligatti, according to Newsday. The woman’s attorney, Edward Lieberman, said to the court that “this is certainly a very difficult situation for everyone involved.” Months prior to Sharon’s guilty plea, Edward explained he would present psychiatric evidence at the trial. After discussing with his client possible defenses such as dissociative disorder and neonaticide syndrome, Edward says Sharon decided to plead guilty.

At the time of her crime, officers had been called to Sharon’s home in Glen Head only to find the young mom bleeding profusely. While denying she had given birth — never even telling her parents — a doctor later realized that’s exactly what had happened. The baby however, was nowhere to be found. Sharon eventually admitted that she wrapped the newborn in sheets and blankets, placed her hand over the baby’s mouth, and then put her body in a garbage bag. Sure enough, police found the deceased newborn on the back deck of Sharon’s home.

Detective Capt John Azzata said the child was born alive and was indeed suffocated. At the time, Sharon was a Nassau Community College student while working part-time at a car wash. Apparently she and the baby’s father had not been in contact for some time, and the father did not even know about the pregnancy.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you shocked by this story? Please leave your condolences for the baby’s loved ones below.