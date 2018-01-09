Woman, 29, Slammed For Being ‘Too Heavy’ To Date Her BF & Now She’s Fighting Back

Way to go! Instagram user Melissa Gibson, 29, clapped back at trolls who told her she’s ‘too heavy’ to date her boyfriend. See what she said, here.

Body shaming is never okay! After receiving hateful comments regarding her weight, Melissa Gibson, 29, is now fighting back. The Instagram user shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend over the holidays and was overwhelmed by the nasty responses she received. A lot of the comments detailed that she was too heavy for her skinny boyfriend. How disgusting, right? While Melissa was extremely offended, she was more taken aback by the attack on her relationship, according to PEOPLE. “As a fat woman on the internet, comments about my weight and health are very common. But these were especially disturbing because they were in reference to my relationship on a post that was about us celebrating the New Year together,” she told the news outlet.

In response to her haters, Melissa reposted the photo with a new caption, “When taking a picture in a sparkly dress next to the man you love makes people comment about your body, question your relationship, make judgments about him for loving you. Our relationship is political. Even though we both know how natural and right it feels. And if the world won’t just let us be, we will keep fighting for our love, for our space, for our right to be seen, accepted without question, and celebrated.” READ MORE OF MELISSA’S POST HERE.

Many Instagram users came to Melissa’s defense with comments like, “I think you’re absolutely beautiful! You look extremely happy in this picture! And that dress: WOW! Stunning! I wish I had your confidence.” We couldn’t agree more! Melissa, you are flawless and an inspiration to everyone. We are so proud of you!

