Olivia Nova: 5 Things To Know About Adult Film Star Who Tragically Died At 20

At just 20 years old, Olivia Nova has tragically died. Here’s everything to know about the adult film star who has passed away far too soon.

1. Very few details surrounding Olivia’s death are know. It was confirmed by Olivia Nova’s agency, LA Direct Models, that she died on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas. “While only represented by Direct Models for a short period of time, we came to know Olivia as a beautiful girl with a very sweet and gentle personality. Another one, way too young. We are beyond shocked and most certainly, completely out of the blue. Rest in peace, sweet angel.” Olivia’s cause of death is still unknown, but this tragic story follows the sad deaths of fellow porn stars, August Ames, Turi Luv and Yurizan Beltran.

2. Olivia worked for well-known adult film sites. Olivia started her career as a model when she was just 12 years old. She was scouted to be in the modeling industry. She just made the move into doing adult films in March 2017. However, in just those few months, she had already starred in porn movies for major production companies, including Vixen, Naugthy America, FTV Girls, New Sensations, Brazzers, Digital Sin and Girlfriends Films, according to XBiz.com.

3. She seemed lonely before her death. A Christmas Eve tweet from Olivia seems to reveal that she was feeling a bit lonely just weeks before her death. “Alone on the holidays and want to give a fan a holiday call,” she wrote. “Would lift my spirits.” The tweet was sent from Inglewood, California.

4. She had big aspirations just months before her death. Olivia gave an interview to photographer Dave Naz in Aug. 2017, in which she revealed where she pictured herself in 10 years. “I plan on graduating school,” she said. “I also have this huge project, it’s non-profit, that I want to be a part of.” She did not expand on what the project was.

5. She wanted to dabble in singing. Along with modeling and starring in porn films, Olivia was also interested in a singing career. In her interview with Dave, she revealed that she was working on her debut album “with a pretty big person.” However, she did not reveal the person’s identity.

