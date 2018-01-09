Wendy Williams Would Love To Have Carrie Underwood On To Dispel Face Lift Rumors
Now that Wendy Williams has accused Carrie Underwood of having a facelift, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY that she wants to get the country singer on her show to discuss her accident.
Carrie Underwood shocked fans when she revealed that she might look different when we see her face again after suffering a freak fall at her home that resulted in 40-50 stitches to her gorgeous face. Daytime talk show host Wendy Williams called foul on her story and dissed that it was an excuse for a face lift. Now the 53-year-old wants the country superstar to come on her show to dispel the rumors that Wendy herself started! “Wendy would love to have Carrie on her show to discuss her accident and to dispel any face lift allegations and rumors. As soon as the accident was made public, Wendy’s team reached out to Carrie with the invitation, which was ignored and that is why Wendy went on the attack,” a show insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. How mean!
HollywoodLifers, do you think Carrie would ever go on Wendy’s show?