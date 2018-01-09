‘This Is Us’: Tragic New Theory About Jack’s Death Could Explain Kevin’s Issues

‘This Is Us’ returns Jan. 9 will all-new episodes, and fans still don’t know how Jack died. This fan theory reveals a new situation that could have led to Jack’s death, and it involves Kevin in a heartbreaking way.

This Is Us is well into season 2, and it just keeps getting better and better. At the 2018 Golden Globes, Sterling K. Brown (Randall) confirmed that we will learn how Jack died very soon. “Before this season is over we will see how Jack Pearson dies,” he told Ryan Seacrest during E! News’ Golden Globes pre-show. “I won’t say too much more about it, but there’s only eight episodes, so it will happen soon.” There are tons of theories out there, but there’s a new one that explores how Kevin could be involved.

“I think the fire happens, however it starts is a mystery, but probably either something electrical or possibly one of the candles being knocked over/forgotten,” Reddit user jstrydor wrote. “Anyway I think before the fire happens, Kevin tells Kate that he’s sneaking out to go be with Sophie. Then at some point Kate covers for Kevin and lies to Jack, telling him that he’s asleep or something like that. Then when the fire happens, Jack thinks Kevin is still in the basement and tries to save him, even though he’s not. That would explain why both Kate and Kevin seem to feel such a heavy sense of responsibility for his death. Kate lied to him and Kevin was the one he died trying to save.”

Whoa. The house fire, which was revealed in the season 2 premiere, is the show’s biggest mystery. Did Jack die in the fire? That’s what most fans think. But with a show like This Is Us, the truth isn’t so simple. Fans have seen the immediate aftermath of Jack’s death. What we know for sure is that Kate, Kevin, and Randall were in high school, and Kevin had a broken leg when Jack died. Kate had a dog, and Randall may have had a girlfriend. Rebecca was seen wearing a Steelers jersey as she drove to the charred house with a plastic bag of Jack’s things. There are so many questions to be answered, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

HollywoodLifers, how do you think Jack died? Let us know!