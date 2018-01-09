Marvel Creator Stan Lee Slams Report He Groped Nurses & Demanded Oral Sex

Comic book legend, Stan Lee has come under fire for allegations of sexual misconduct. Now, he’s denying claims that he sexually assaulted and harassed nurses who cared for him at his LA home.

Stan Lee, 95 — former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, known for his is work on The Avengers, Spiderman and Deadpool — is the latest Hollywood heavyweight to come under fire for allegations of sexual misconduct. Lee allegedly repeatedly groped and harassed young, female nurses who were employed to care for him around the clock, according to Daily Mail. A rep for the nursing company — which the site refuses to name for the protection of its employees — confirmed to Daily Mail that the owner [a female] received numerous complaints from nurses who had worked at Lee’s Hollywood Hills home. The rep also confirmed that the owner had allegedly complained to Lee, directly. Lee’s rep “categorically denies” the ‘false and despicable” allegations, the site reports, adding that Lee intends to clear his “stellar good name.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to a representative for Lee.

A source close to the alleged issue revealed the following to the Daily Mail — “He doesn’t seem to care what people think of him, he’s lost his filter. There has been a stream of young nurses coming to his house in West Hollywood and he has been sexually harassing them. He finds it funny. He walks around naked and is vulgar towards the women, he asks them for oral sex in the shower and wants to be pleasured in his bedroom. He uses the word p***y and f**k in their presence.

He’s also very handsy and has groped some of the women, it’s unacceptable behavior, especially from an icon like Stan.

The owner at the nursing company has openly said to people that Stan has sexually harassed every single nurse that has been to the house. That got back to Lee and sparked this whole thing”

It appears the owner, who has nursed Stan herself, eventually decided enough was enough.”

The nursing company — which the site refuses to name — apparently parted ways with Lee at the end of 2016. Lee’s attorney, Tom Lallas reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to the owner of the nursing company on December 20. In a statement to the site, Lallas said: “Mr. Lee categorically denies these false and despicable allegations and he fully intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character. We are not aware of anyone filing a civil action, or reporting these issues to the police, which for any genuine claim would be the more appropriate way for it to be handled. Instead, Mr. Lee has received demands to pay money and threats that if he does not do so, the accuser will go to the media. Mr Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolutely nothing wrong.”

Shane Duffy, CEO of Lee’s company POW! Entertainment, said: “At POW! Entertainment it’s our policy to not comment on personal issues relating to Stan Lee and his life.”

Lee’s wife of 69 years, Joan, passed away in July 2017 at the age of 93.

