Sarah Hyland Slammed For Acting ‘Drunk’ In Globes After Party Video & She’s Not Apologizing For It

Sarah Hyland upset fans when she shot a video acting totally drunk after the Golden Globes appearing to let a bell hop grope her. Now she says she’s not sorry about it!

What a blunder! On a night where women were standing up to sexual harassment and assault at the 2018 Golden Globes through #TimesUp, actress Sarah Hyland, 27, participated in the most tone-deaf video ever. The Modern Family star attended the Warner Brothers/InStyle after party and participated in a video segment for the magazine involving things that happen in an elevator with an elderly bellhop. In her piece, Sarah played that she was totally wasted, tossing back from bottle of champagne and having “John the Bell Hop” grab her to prop her upright and later grab her and pull her into his crotch when she pretended to fall out of the elevator.

“2018 starting off great. Tip #1: When you drink alone. Drink alone w/#JohntheBellHop @instylemagazine#goldenglobes party” she captioned the short video that appeared on the mag’s Twitter and Instagram page as well as her own. Wearing a sexy black sequined low cut halter gown, she hung all over him while appearing totally hammered. She’s seen grabbing his cap as he puts his arm around Sarah’s waist to keep her upright. She then tries to exit the elevator and falls backwards right into John as he pulls her into his crotch as the doors closes. Umm, on a night where women’s empowerment was the theme of the evening, appearing to get wasted and letting a strange man grope her totally sent the wrong message!

Sarah got dragged hard on social media for her helpless drunk chick portrayal, but wasn’t sorry about it, tweeting “ # JohntheBellHop is a very nice old man. FYI. *completely sober.*” But her fans were outraged with both the actress and InStyle for such a tone-deaf piece considering that we’re in a time of women embracing and taking back power from sexual harassers and abusers. Here’s the video and the Twitter outrage:

Really? In this climate? You show a young girl – drunk and falling into the arms of a an older man as doors close to give her no escape? Tone deaf much? — Mabel Michelle (@HappyEyore) January 8, 2018

Perhaps not the greatest clip to show for #timesupnow dude was a bit handsy — tdwriter (@tdheartnyc) January 8, 2018

Glad it want just me who thought this was in poor taste! — Han (@hanrowlands) January 8, 2018

Really? How many people thought this was a good idea? — David Wiebe (@dwiebe99) January 9, 2018

Wtf? This is way off base considering #timesup – InStyle should be representing women better than this. — SureFineLoud (@Surefineloud) January 9, 2018

That video is just gross. — Cheaptarts (@Cheaptarts) January 9, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Sarah’s “drunk” video? Is it tasteless in the days of #TimesUp or did she just miss the mark at trying to be funny