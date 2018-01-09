Olivia Nova Revealed Big Plans To Start Charity & Finish School In Last Interview Before Death

This is so tragic. Adult film star Olivia Nova dreamed of starting a charity and finishing school, she revealed before her sudden death.

Just five months before Olivia Nova’s tragic death, she revealed she had plans for life beyond starring in adult films. In an interview with photographer Dave Naz, which you can watch below, Olivia explained that she wanted to finish school. When asked where she thought she would be in ten years, she said, “I plan on graduating school. I also have this huge project, it’s non-profit, that I want to be a part of.” She appeared to be extremely excited for her future, and exuded confidence! This only makes her death more upsetting.

In addition to her adult film career, Olivia shared that she was working on her own album. Who knew she had so many aspirations?! She told Dave she was deeply inspired by the late Amy Winehouse. Sadly, her music career never came into fruition. The beautiful actress was only 20-years-old when her body was found in Las Vegas on Jan. 7. She was loved and admired by many. “While only represented by Direct Models for a short period of time, we came to know Olivia as a beautiful girl with a very sweet and gentle personality,” a representative of Direct Models said, regarding her death.

Although there are few details surrounding her passing, we do know that she seemed very lonely. She shared her frustration in a telling tweet, when she said, “Alone on the holidays and want to give a fan a holiday call. Would lift my spirits.” Our hearts go out to Olivia Nova’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Keep coming back to HollywoodLife, as details surrounding her tragic story are still developing.

