Pete Wentz Reveals The Origin Story Of Fall Out Boy’s Collaboration With BTS’ RM & It’s Pure Gold

We know that Fall Out Boy and RM’s remix of ‘Champion’ is a genre-bridging bop, but what we didn’t know is that a game of ‘Dance Dance Revolution’ started it all!

Nothing like a good ol’ fan Q&A to tell us what we really want to know! Fall Out Boy held a listening party and Q&A at the Baumhausbar in Berlin, Germany on Jan. 8, and Pete Wentz, 38, told fans all about how the band’s collaboration with RM of K-pop group BTS came together. The story is downright hilarious, and nothing we ever could have expected. Let’s just say Dance Dance Revolution is involved. Watch the video below!

Naturally, the BTS A.R.M.Y. is freaking out over this new nugget of information about the track — and speculating about who in the group is the DDR fan. “NAMJOON WAS SO SPECIFIC THATS SO FUNNY TO ME,” one fan tweeted/yelled, “ALSO WHCH MEMBER NEEDS TO PLAY DANCE DANCE REVULTION EVERYWHERE I NEED TO KNOW.” Another agreed: “Okay, but who has to play dance revolution everywhere? Like, they’re all so extra I’m not sure who? My guesses are Jungkook, Hobi, V or Jimin.” Sadly, Pete didn’t specify, so pray for a follow-up tweet.

Fall Out Boy’s seventh album Mania drops Jan. 19, so be sure to check that out! In the meantime, I’ll be listening to the jam “HOLD ME TIGHT OR DON’T” on repeat. See photos from Fall Out Boy’s “Young And Menace” video here.

so i’m at a q&a with fall out boy and someone just asked them why they chose to collab with namjoon and this is what pete had to say about it omg pic.twitter.com/m6BHaBKAhJ — fran (@jiyongmx) January 8, 2018

Oh, and listen to the “Champion” remix with RM:

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the story of how the “Champion” remix with RM came together? Tell us if you find it funny!