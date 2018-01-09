Donald Trump Not Scared Of Oprah Running For President: ‘I’ll Beat Her’

Donald Trump isn’t worried about Oprah running against him in 2020. He doesn’t think she’ll run at all! And if she does — he thinks he’ll still beat her. Why?

While the rest of the country is anxiously waiting to find out if Oprah Winfrey will run for president, our current president, Donald Trump, claims he’s got it all figured out. Trump doesn’t think she’ll run in 2020 because “I know her very well.” Trump made the comments during an off-camera interview with the White House press pool on January 9, according to reporters at the press conference. But, if she does, Trump wouldn’t really mind, because he thinks he’d win running against her. Plus, he likes Oprah a lot.

“I like Oprah. Oprah would be lots of fun [to run against],” he told the press pool. It’s true; Trump has regularly praised Oprah in the past. Trump appeared twice on her talk show: once by himself in 1988, and with his family in 2011. When he ran for president in 2000 on the Reform Party ticket, he said multiple times that Oprah was his first choice to join the ticket as vice president! Obviously, she didn’t take him up on that offer.

“Oprah. I love Oprah. Oprah would always be my first choice,” Trump told Larry King in 1999 during the presidential campaign. For our younger readers, George W. Bush would up winning that election. “If she’d do it, she’d be fantastic. I mean, she’s popular, she’s brilliant, she’s a wonderful woman. I mean, if she would ever do it. I don’t know that she would ever do it. She’s got, you know. She would be sort of like me.” See that interview above.

He actually brought up her name when he first announced he was running for president in 2015. “I think Oprah would be great. I’d love to have Oprah,” Trump said during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “I think we’d win easily, actually.”

