HL has a dramatic EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 9 episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life.’ Whitney finds out her boyfriend was dating her and another girl at the same time!

Avi just keeps on causing problems for Whitney. In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 9 episode, Whitney discovers something shocking about her ex and explains everything to her friends, Donna and Heather. Avi’s other woman, Nada, reaches out to Whitney after some social media back and forth.”I sensed there was something going on before him and I broke up,” Nada texts Whitney. “He assured me that you guys were just friends and that you and him would never work together.” Whitney is blindsided, to say the least.

In another message, Nada says that “up until a couple of weeks ago when Javi learned that I was coming to the States, he still denied there was anything going on between you two. Now all of my doubts have been confirmed, and I think it’s for the best.” OMG! Apparently, Avi told Nada that he wanted to get married and start a family with her!

Everything is starting to fall into place for Whitney. Avi has pulled the same stuff with Nada, saying that the reason he didn’t post on social media because he doesn’t want people at his work to find out she’s not Jewish. Whitney is now furious and feels this is just the “tip of the iceberg” when it comes to “lying coward person we both used to call our boyfriend.” Our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek ends with Whitney calling Nada to straighten everything out. You know the drama is about to hit the fan!

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

