Michael Douglas Vehemently Denies Masturbating In Front Of Former Employee 32 Years Ago

Michael Douglas is making sure time isn’t up for him by getting ahead of a story that he allegedly masturbated in front of an ex employee. We’ve got his vehement denial.

Acting legend Michael Douglas, 73, is getting ahead of a story that several trade publications were allegedly investigating, in which a former female employee claimed that he masturbated in front of her 32 years ago. He told our sister site Deadline in an in-depth interview on Jan. 9 that he had been contacted by The Hollywood Reporter regarding the tawdry allegations and he revealed that he decided to go on record and make the narrative his own instead of the accuser’s.

The Oscar winner said that he got a call about it before the holidays and then again recently, when the woman allegedly tried telling her story to other publications. The woman had claimed he used colorful language in front of her, which he said would have only happened if she listened in on private conversations, and even more disturbing she alleged that Douglas masturbated in front of her. The woman claimed that he fired her and blackballed her from getting another job. However, Douglas said, “She was a lady who was involved in development at my company, and we just didn’t have a good development record in the time she was there, so I just moved on.” When it came to discussing blackballing her, Michael denied doing such a thing. He also lashed out about the masturbation claim, as he knows how damaging something like that could be even when untrue.

Douglas said he got on the phone with the reporter from The Hollywood Reporter and told them that the masturbation story was “a complete lie, fabrication, no truth to it whatsoever. The reporter told me, ‘she did say that you never harassed her, never touched her,’ and I said…okay. So I didn’t know where this comes from.” When Douglas realized The Hollywood Reporter was about to break this story, he decided then and there to set the record straight before the accusations ever hit the press.

Michael further told Deadline, “I’d confess to anything I thought I was responsible for. And it was most certainly not masturbating in front of this woman. This reeks. I would have respected if she had reached out to me any time over these years, to share her pain or concerns and I would have been the first one to respond. But this, going directly to the newspapers or whatever you want to call them, it just reeks of something else. I’m upset. It wasn’t the new year I had anticipated. I’m having a hard time understanding it. I’m very grateful to my family and business associates around me. I’m fearful, I have jobs going with studios who all seem to be supportive at this time. I’m hurt, really hurt and offended and I wonder if people realize when you do something like this, it hurts a lot more than just one person.” You can read the entirety of his interview with Deadline, here.

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Michael that this woman was only coming forward now because of the #metoo movement to carry out a grudge against him?