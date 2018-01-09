‘Marvel’s Runaways’ Season Finale: Can The Kids Escape From LA? Jonah Has Other Plans

The Runaways are a family now, and won’t let anything stand in their way — even Jonah. Find out what happens in the season 1 finale of ‘Marvel’s Runaways’ here!

We pick up where we left up in the last episode, a showdown between the kids and the parents — one family vs. another. The Runaways are about to use their powers against Pride, until Jonah steps into the mix. He easily blasts Molly away as she’s about to hurl something huge at the parents, much to their collective horror. As much as Pride wants the kids to step away from the drill, they don’t want to hurt them, either. They’re their kids!

And Karolina realizes that Jonah’s only come there for one kid: his own. She tells the others to run, sacrificing herself to face Jonah — her true father. Guess who can also light up like Rainbow Brite? Karolina’s powers run in the family! When they battle one another, something magical happens; a mysterious portal opens up, and all the lights in the area go out. Seriously; it’s insane (and epic).

The Runaways have to hatch a plan to survive. They’re going on the lam. And that means leaving Gert’s dinosaur behind, both for the kids’ and its’ safety. It’s surprisingly heartbreaking, and we’d be lying if we didn’t tear up. They’re terrified that Karolina died in the battle, but she’s alive. Or at least being kept alive in the strange room with the same mask that kept Jonah alive.

Frank isn’t quitting on Karolina, even if she isn’t biologically his daughter. “She loves me, and he loves whatever’s in that hole,” he tells Leslie. But Karolina’s parents are ushered away from Karolina. It’s implied that he’s going to take her away from them and fine-tune her powers. Speaking of parents, Gert’s mother and father want to know exactly why Molly’s parents perished in that fire. They find out that they’ve been hating the wrong person this whole time. Tina reveals that Leslie was at the lab that night — not her. It’s all coming out in their collective hate for Jonah.

Gert’s parents use their sound wave tech at the construction site to see if they can figure out what’s actually in the hole. Renewable energy, sure. Whatever’s down there…it’s alive. Chase and Molly have pretended to be troubled orphans (half right, actually) to get taken away by Gibborim. At the church, they get some help courtesy of Vaughn, Leslie’s assistant who’s been convinced to be on their side. He brings them to Karolina, whom they successfully manage to rescue.

Alex, Niko, and Gert are waiting in a stolen Gibborim van. It’s then revealed that Vaughn was working on the orders of Leslie, who wanted them to escape. There’s always more to Leslie’s plans, though. Is she really letting the Runaways go? Someone isn’t. The kids attempt to finally escape from LA by taking a bus to anywhere that’s leaving first.

They’re about to board when the local news pops up on the TV at the bus station: there’s an amber alert out for Molly Hernandez, who’s been kidnapped by a group of local teens. They’re also wanted on suspicion for the murder of Destiny Gonzalez. Who’s framing the Runaways? And what will happen to them next?

They might end up like Niko’s sister Amy if they’re not careful. That’s right, Amy didn’t commit suicide 10 years ago. Jonah murdered her in cold blood. Why? She hacked into the servers at the lab. Only Amy wasn’t looking for Pride secrets — she was just trying to figure out how to work the Wizard. She died for nothing, and now Tina’s out for revenge. We won’t know what happens to the kids (or Jonah, or Pride) until Marvel’s Runaways returns.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by how season 1 of Marvel’s Runaways ended? Let us know! Oh, and guess what? The show has already been renewed for a second season! Looking forward to recapping season 2 for you!