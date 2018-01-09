Kim Kardashian Guzzles Down Milk In Nothing But A Crop Top & White Undies — See Sexy Pic

Kim Kardashian is getting her vitamin D in the sexiest way ever. We’ve got the racy pic of her wearing nothing but white undies while guzzling down milk.

Look…it’s a MILF drinking MILK! Kim Kardashian, 37, stripped down to white panties and bra top to show off that her figure is even tighter in 2018. The reality star has two pregnant sisters and is relishing that she’s got the hottest body and tiniest waist in the family these days. In the sexy Instagram post on Jan. 9, she revealed that she ate a little too much and didn’t exercise enough during the holidays so now she’s gone on a liquid diet of milk with a powdered meal supplement. Well, they say milk does a body good and boy does it ever in this sexy snap!

Kim’s seen in a stainless steel professional kitchen with the glass up to her lips and a carton of milk in her other hand. Of course the best way to show off the result of her dairy diet is by wearing next to nothing and she’s done just that. Kimmy is rocking a pair of white high cut undies with a tight white bra top that shows off her enviable abs and toned legs. She must have got some workouts in here or there during the decadent month of December because she’s still got muscle definition in her torso as well as that itty bitty little waist. See Kim’s sexiest photo shoots, here.

The reality star has to be relishing the fact that her two biggest competitors for hottest body in the family — Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20 — are both pregnant and unable to do sexy shoots like the one Kim did for her liquid meal program. Koko is still working out hard but is rocking an adorable baby bump and Kylie hasn’t even confirmed she’s expecting and has gone into virtual hiding since the baby reports broke back in Sept. of 2017. So it’s Kim’s time to shine as the sister with the most bangin’ body (sorry Kendall and Kourtney) and she is definitely making the most of it!

