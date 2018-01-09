Kendall Jenner Becomes A Porcelain Doll In The Woods For ‘V’ Mag — See Pics

Kendall is mysterious and retro in this new shoot, which is very Parisian, very ‘La Vie En Rose.’ See her most dramatic makeover ever in pics below!

For the “Discovery Issue” of V magazine, Kendall Jenner transforms into a character we have never seen from the reality TV star and model. V magazine tweeted, Kendall “shows a whole different side of herself in Spring’s eccentric, boundary-pushing looks and exaggerated silhouettes.” She starts the spread wearing a white Victorian blouse and high-waisted black satin shorts. This outfit by Saint Laurent also features white, thigh-high tights and a bold makeup look. Her strong lip is thanks to Estee Lauder’s Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick in shade Emotional. She is the face of Estee Lauder — she’s has been associated with the brand since 2014.

Also in the magazine, she wears a fringed and colorful Calvin Klein look, and a menswear-inspired Prada outfit. In another shot, she’s dressed in money, literally — a head-to-toe dollar bill print by Balenciaga. Her dark and mysterious eye makeup is Estee Lauder’s Pure Color Envy Sculpting EyeShadow 5-Color Palette in Dark Ego, which has shades of blue, white, gray and black. This is so different and avant garde for Kendall! She has come such a long way since growing up on Keeping Up With The Kardashians! She truly is a model of the moment!

The photos appear in the V11 issue, which hits newsstands on January 11. The photos were taken by Jeff Beck and the style was brought to life by Karla Welch. See the new pics in the gallery!

